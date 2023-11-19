SRINAGAR: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora, along with the Model Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) Jammu, have clinched top positions in the latest rankings released by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Government of India, regarding institutes excelling in innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

IUST has been granted a four-star rating, acknowledging its substantial contributions to innovation, nurturing an entrepreneurial environment, and empowering young minds. On the other hand, MIET Jammu has been conferred with a 3.5-star rating, underscoring its dedication to innovation, research, and development.

However, 54 other institutions from the region, comprising 26 government and private universities and colleges from Jammu and 28 from Kashmir, have secured a disappointing 1-star ranking in the list.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and the University of Kashmir have been awarded 2-star ratings.

Additionally, numerous institutes from the region have been listed, including Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Kashmir, Cluster University of Srinagar (CLUS), Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial College Kathua, Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) Srinagar, Government Degree College (GDC) Kupwara, and many more.