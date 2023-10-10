SRINAGAR: The income tax raids related to some business groups continued for the second day at several locations across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday day, officials said.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that the raids were being conducted in Srinagar, Sopore, Sonamarg, Khrew, Budgam, Humhama, Lal mandi, and Hyderpora.

He said that the raids related to some business of the ARCO group have been conducted since yesterday across these locations. Cash, evidence of property investment, and other documents have also been seized during the ongoing raids.”

The official added that nearly two crore cash was also recovered during raids at Shah Anwar Colony in Hyderpora.