The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the appointment of Raghav S. as the Additional Superintendent of Police for the Budgam district in Central Kashmir.

This decision was made in the best interest of the administration, as stated in the order issued by Raj Kumar Goyal, the Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief Secretary.

The order specifies that Raghav S., an IPS officer belonging to the AGMUT cadre of 2018, has been assigned the role of Additional Superintendent of Police in Budgam, filling an existing vacancy.