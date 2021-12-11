SRINAGAR: After Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, a cricketer from Bandipora has been called up for trials by Mumbai Indians.

Nasir Lone’s joy knew no bounds when he got a call from the premier IPL team.

Nasir, who hails from Gund Qaiser village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district told a local news agency that reaching this level has been a dream for every sportsperson.

“My dream has come true,” he said.

Nasir said his ultimate dream is to represent India at an international level. “I want to be a part of Team India,” he said.

A fan of Virat Kohli, Nasir said he wants to play international matches with him.

“I have played state-level matches. I will do my level best to get selected in Mumbai Indians,” he added.

Nasir started his cricketing career when he was in Class IX. He has represented the state in under-19 matches.

“Later I played several under-23 matches. Last year I played for the Vijay Hazare tournament in the under-25 category,” he added.

Nasir said his parents have always supported him. “I am also grateful to my mentors and teammates who believed in me and guided me through this journey,” he said.

Last month, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained captain Kane Williamson and two players from Jammu and Kashmir.

Williamson was retained for a salary of Rs 14 crore, while Abdul Samad and Umran Malik will be paid Rs 4 crore each.