The latest addition to the lineup of iPhones, the iPhone 16 series, is expected to make its debut later this year. iPhone 16 models are expected to arrive in the markets with a new hardware feature, a dedicated capture button. According to a report from The Information, two people with direct knowledge of the company’s development efforts said that Apple’s rumoured capture button will help in capturing images and video when it is held horizontally. The report added that the new button will support touch gestures and will also respond to pressure.

Last year, Apple introduced the Action button with the iPhone 15 Pro models in place of the mute switch.

How Will The New Capture Button Work?

Similar to other existing buttons, this new capture button of iPhone 16 will be a mechanical button which will respond to the pressure applied by the user. As per The Information, it will allow one to “bring images into focus by pressing it lightly and activate the shutter by pressing more firmly on the button.” This will primarily help users in capturing images quickly without having to interact with the screen. It will make the whole process of taking pictures similar to using a digital camera.

A number of Android smartphone makers equip the power button with a fingerprint sensor. Some models also allow users to swipe on the button to pull down the notification shade. Similarly, the capture button on the iPhone 16 lineup is also expected to support swipe gestures. With this, users will be able to swipe left and right to zoom in and out on the button.

Earlier this month, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made a prediction that the new iPhone 16 Pro would be equipped with upgraded ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras.

