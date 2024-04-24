iPhone 15 price cut: Want to get it for under ₹35K! Details Here

Apple iPhone 15 is the latest Apple smartphone that was launched barely seven months or so ago. It is counted among the best smartphones available anywhere and that also means its price is quite high. However, what would you say if you got it for under ₹35000? You may be surprised and would want to check out the deal thoroughly and not miss out on any small print that may actually be a deal breaker for you.

Well, there are no deal breakers in this Flipkart iPhone 15 price cut offer. All you have to do is check out what needs to be done to grab the deal as soon as possible before it runs out.

Notably, iPhone 15 price is ₹79,900 for the (128GB) variant. There is a huge 17% discount on it that instantly reduces the rate to 65,999. Wait! There is more! If you opt for the massive exchange offer and then also go in for some of the bank deals, you can actually make the purchase for just ₹32,999. Yes, indeed, that is how much you can reduce the total cost to. A premium phone at this price is indeed an eye-ball grabber.

If you are shopping through your BOBCARD then you will receive an extra ₹3,000 discount and that will reduce the price to ₹62,999.

Want more? While these offers mentioned above are plain and simple, they are not as big as what the iPhone 15 exchange offer can give you. The exchange offer is worth ₹50,000 and if your smartphone is in good condition, of reasonably recent origin as well as of a good brand and in perfect working condition, you could get somewhere near that amount. However, do note that it will depend on all the conditions above. If there is any mismatch, it would not be possible.

Having said that, if you are going for the exchange offer, even if you get ₹30000 in exchange value, you will be able to purchase the iPhone 15 or just ₹32,999.

There is one more thing. Those interested in going for the exchange offer must check whether it is available in their area. This can be done on the Flipkart website by inserting the Pincode of the area you live in.

There are a number of features that make iPhone 15 special:

* Dynamic Island technology

* 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

* 48MP primary lens

* Super Retina XDR display

* Haptic Touch

* A16 Bionic chip

* 4K video recording

* Face ID

* Emergency SOS

* Crash Detection

* Siri

* Video playback up to 20 hours on battery

