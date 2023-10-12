SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh, stated on Thursday that the connections of the recently dismantled Inter-State narco-module have been traced from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district to Ludhiana, Punjab.

Eight individuals have been apprehended thus far; four from Kupwara and four from Punjab. Seized in the operation were 30 kilograms of cocaine, Rs 5 crore in cash, 40 counterfeit vehicle number plates, passports, and a German-made revolver.

DGP Singh addressed a press conference at the District Police Lines (DPL) in Jammu, where he revealed that the Ramban police had intercepted a vehicle, recovering 30 kilograms of a substance resembling cocaine. He stated, “Although we await the final report from the FSL, it appears that the seized substance is cocaine.” Additionally, four individuals from Kupwara district in Northern Kashmir were taken into custody.

“During the investigative process, it was discovered that the connections of the Inter-State narco-module are linked to Kupwara district. The preferred route for narco-smuggling is Amrohi in Kupwara, with the recent consignment also being smuggled along this route. We have filed 12 cases in the Amrohi area of Kupwara related to narco-terror,” added the DGP. He emphasized that while no evidence of drone-delivered narcotics has been received, credible leads indicate that narcotics are being physically smuggled.

Following the arrest of four individuals from Kupwara, the J&K police, in collaboration with the Punjab police, apprehended four more individuals, including the primary handler of the drugs. Investigations revealed that the father of the arrested key accused was also involved in drug dealing. From the arrested individuals, authorities have recovered Rs 5 crore in cash, 40 counterfeit number plates, passports, and a German-made revolver.

Regarding the use of counterfeit number plates, the DGP speculated that these were employed during the transportation of drugs from Kupwara to Punjab to deceive the police on highways. He remarked, “The drivers of vehicles transporting drugs may have been impersonating police officials, given the police badges that were recovered. Additionally, the number plates on the vehicles may have been altered from one stop to another.”

Singh disclosed that thus far, it has been determined that narcotics are infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir to support and fuel terrorism. He revealed that connections to all major terror organizations have emerged in the operation.

As investigations continue, additional arrests are anticipated. Singh also noted that cases of drone-delivered narcotics have been reported in the international border areas of Jammu. He concluded by stating, “With the arrest of eight suspects, a significant Inter-State narco smuggling module has been disrupted.” In response to a query about the number of drug abusers in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP explained that while there is no definitive study or census, preliminary investigations suggest that around 7 lakh individuals in J&K have fallen victim to drug abuse. (KNO)