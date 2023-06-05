Tennis is one of the most popular sports in India, and players are equated with Bollywood stars and are people’s favourites.

Let’s get acquainted with the most popular of them.

Leander Paes

Leander Paes is a guy who can safely be called the most titled tennis star in India. Fans of this sport call him a local revolutionary! Paes is deservedly considered one of the best doubles players.

On his account, there are as many as 18 victories in the Grand Slam tournament in doubles. He won the Wimbledon championship at the very start of his career.

He later became the second Indian to win an Olympic medal! In 1996, Leander Paes won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in men’s singles. He also holds the record for most doubles wins in the Davis Cup. This player has five gold medals in the Asian Cup.

His victories can be listed endlessly, but you must admit that this guy is just top!

Mahesh Bhupathi

He’s the first Indian tennis player to win a Grand Slam in doubles. Together with the aforementioned Leander Paes, they are known as the “Indian Express”. They achieved two victories in the Grand Slam tournament. He also won the 2006 Australian Open with Martina Hingis.

Mahesh Bhupathi ended his career with as many as 12 Grand Slam titles (8 mixed and 4 doubles), making him one of the best players in India and a true tennis idol.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza is not only the most famous tennis player in India but also one of the most beloved players.

This lady has won six Grand Slams in her career. In addition, the girl is the former first racket of the world in doubles.

She started as a singles player and, at the age of 16, had already won the junior Wimbledon title in 2003. Sania Mirza is the first Indian woman to do it! Now she is one of the highest-paid athletes in the country.

Vijay Amritraj

Vijay Amritraj is the player who made India great in the 70s. As a matter of fact, it is his merit that this sport began to develop and gain popularity actively.

Together with his brother Anand Amritraj as a couple, they won many awards, and Vijay Amritraj defeated such great players as John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, and Rod Laver in his time.

Ramanathan Krishnan

Ramanathan Krishnan is the one who is called the trendsetter in the game in India. He only lost to the champions and has 55 high titles. He is a multiple champion of India, a 1966 Davis Cup finalist with the Indian team, a winner of the 1954 Wimbledon Juniors, and a two-time semi-finalist of the Wimbledon tournament.

These are far from all his achievements! And this is unsurprising because this guy was born into the family of one of the best Indian amateur tennis players.

Of course, these are not all super tennis players in India. There are dozens of talented, strong athletes in this country. So we can safely say that India gives birth to the coolest and most deserving ones. So far, we’ve talked only about the main legends of this sport!