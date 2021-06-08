India’s daily Covid count under 1 lakh after 63 days

India’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dipped below the 100,000-mark for the first time in more than two months, as 86,498 infections were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

The country’s death toll rose to 351309 after 2123 lives were lost due to Covid-19 in a day, the dashboard showed at 8am. The national Covid-19 tally, meanwhile, rose to 28,996,473.

According to a statement by the Union government, the 86,498 new Covid-19 cases represent the lowest single-day rise in 66 days.

On April 6, the country added 96,982 fresh infections and 446 fatalities. A day ago, on April 5, the daily Covid-19 cases topped the 100,000-mark for the first time, as the infection tally rose by 103,558 cases, along with 478 deaths.

Tuesday’s data further showed an addition of 182,282 recoveries from the viral disease, taking the total number of such cases to 27,341,462 and a further improvement of the national recovery rate to 94.30%. Active cases fell by 97,907 to 1,303,702, and comprise 4.50% of the overall caseload, according to the latest bulletin.

Data released by the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said 1,873,485 samples were tested on June 7, as against 1,587,589 a day ago. With this, 368,207,596 samples have been tested till now, the ICMR said.

The number of doses administered against Covid-19 saw a single-day rise of 3,364,476 and are currently at 236,198,726. In an address to the nation on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will now provide vaccination to the beneficiaries on behalf of state government as well.