India witnesses 14,989 new Covid cases, 98 more deaths

New Delhi: India’s total tally of Covid cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day, while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid active caseload has increased to 1,70,126, which comprises 1.53 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044, which translates to a national Covid recovery rate of 97.06 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

According to the ICMR, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to March 2 with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 98 new fatalities include 54 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 10 from Punjab.

A total of 1,57,346 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 52,238 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,502 from Tamil Nadu, 12,343 from Karnataka, 10,911 from Delhi, 10,270 from West Bengal, 8,728 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,169 from Andhra Pradesh