India to get 100 million vaccine shots by Dec: Report

India’s active Covid-19 cases remained below five lakh for the third consecutive day at 4,84,547, which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

This has been made possible by the trend of Covid-19 recoveries exceeding new cases, which has ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload, it underlined.

In contrast to 44,879 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, 49,079 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours, which continues India’s trend of having daily high recoveries that outnumber the daily new cases. This trend has been observed for the 41st day today, the ministry highlighted.

The Serum Institute of India is planning to boost production of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot as it aims to get 100 million doses ready by December. The world’s largest vaccine maker has said it is preparing the shots for next month when an inoculation drive is likely to begin across India.

Delhi’s active cases was at its highest yesterday with 44,329 cases. 7,802 new cases and 91 deaths were reported in the capital, the data of the Delhi government states yesterday. While the recovery was at 6,498, the number of tests conducted was 56,553 on Friday.