India reports 67,208 new COVID-19 cases, 2,330 deaths

India reported on Thursday 67,208 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.70 million, while total fatalities are at 381,903, the data showed. India’s coronavirus-related deaths rose by 2,330 overnight.

As many as 103,570 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours which took the total recoveries in the country to 28,491,670, the health ministry update at 8am showed. The active cases, meanwhile, declined to 826,740 and now constitute 2.92% of the caseload.

A total of 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease till now of which 19,31,249 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.

As the number of daily infections has declined over the last few days, state governments have announced more relaxations in lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions which were imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.