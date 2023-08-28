SRINAGAR: A slice of paradise for the world’s beauties in Kashmir.

Call it a dividend of peace, the world’s top beauty queens chose Kashmir for a pre-Miss World pageant event.

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with Miss World India Sini Shetty, Miss America World Shree Saini, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, and Others arrived here on a day-long tour.

Besides, Julia Morley, CEO and chairperson of the Miss World Organization, Jamil Saidi, Chairman of PME Entertainment in India, and Rouble Nagi, founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, were accompanying the beauty queens.

Divas’ visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes ahead of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held in India later this year. India has won the prestigious title six times.

For the record, it was love at first sight. The divas were so enamored by Kashmir’s beauty that they promised to promote it in their respective countries. “Such a lovely place. When I go back to England, I will tell people to visit Kashmir,” said Miss World England Jessica Gagen.

And it did not stop there. Kashmir’s pheran was a showstopper at the event. All beauty queens donned embroidered Kashmiri pheran with crowns on their heads to redefine fashion and rediscover paradise.

“Kashmir is stunning. It has so many colors and so many activities that families can do. it is a city where a lot of families can come,” said Miss America World Shree Saini.

The pre-event tour for the Miss World contest is taking place in the region months after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting that was held here.

“It is a proud moment that beauty queens from different countries came to enjoy the hospitality of J&K. J&K is the crown of our country. These beauties will spread a positive message about Kashmir. I think we all should make small efforts to showcase Kashmir. It is nice. Let us keep positivity on,” said Rouble Nagi, founder of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

A slew of activities were organized for the guests. A live demonstration of Kashmir handicrafts was organized for the world’s beauties. The beauty queens were also taken on a boat ride. They also visited the Mughal garden.