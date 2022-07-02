For the first time, `Whole Lung Lavage’ was performed in Jammu and Kashmir. The procedure helps in the management of q rare lung disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The procedure was performed by a combined effort from the Departments of Pulmonary Medicine and Anaesthesia of Government Medical College, Srinagar.

A patient was a 50-year male who presented with a one-month history of shortness of breath on exertion and was found to have low oxygen saturation (60% on room air). On evaluation at CD Hospital with the help from Cincinnati Children Centre (USA) diagnosis of primary Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis was made. Pulmonary alveolar proteinosis is a rare lung disorder with an estimated prevalence of 0.2 -0.6 cases per 100000 individuals.

The disease is characterized by the accumulation of milk-like proteinaceous material in the Lungsacs affecting gas exchange and resulting in hypoxemia (low oxygen saturation). WLL is considered the standard of care for the management of this rare disorder.

The procedure was successfully performed over three hours using 15 liters of sterile normal saline (to wash out the lung)in the theatre of Chest diseases hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team of Interventional Pulmonologists led by H.O.D Pulmonary Medicine Prof Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah consisted of Prof Khursheed Ahmad Dar, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Dar, Dr. Firdous Manzoor, Dr. Tajamul Hussain, Dr. Zubair, Dr. Hina, Dr. Aliya, Dr. Shahnawaz, Dr. Naeem, Dr. Mehwish, Dr. Tahir, Dr. Shahid, Dr. Zaid, Dr. Asira along with theatre team, Gulzar and Hilal.

The anesthesia team consisted of Dr. Mushtaq and Dr. Messam under the guidance of H.O.D anesthesia Prof Rukhsana Najeeb with assistance from Hilal, Younis, and Farooq. The relatives of the patient expressed their happiness and extended gratitude to the whole team.

CD hospital has become one of the few centers in the country where this procedure has been performed.