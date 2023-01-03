Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman to be executed in the country.

Amber is scheduled to die by injection in the Midwestern state of Missouri on Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

Prior to her scheduled execution by lethal injection, McLaughlin’s legal team requested clemency from the state’s governor Mike Parson.

In McLaughlin’s clemency letter, her lawyers attributed her crimes to poor mental health and the abuse she endured as a child.

The clemency application mentions: “The death sentence now being considered does not come from the conscience of the community — but from a single judge.”