In a first, PDD to replace damaged transformers within 24 hours in urban areas, 48 hours in rural areas

SRINAGAR: For the first time, the Power Development Department (PDD) has set 24 hours deadline for replacing damaged electricity transformers in the urban areas in a bid to provide relief to the consumers during winters.

PDD has also ordered that the damaged transformer in rural areas should be replaced within 48 hours so that consumers do not feel any inconvenience in the bone-chilling winter.

The initiatives have been taken after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued directions to PDD for providing uninterrupted power supply to the consumers in the valley during winter. Principal Secretary of PDD Rohit Kansal is believed to be personally monitoring the repair and restoration of transformers.

“Sufficient buffer stock of 550 new transformers and 800 reclaimed transformers are available with the department to ensure timely replacement. In urban areas, damaged transformers will be replaced within 24 hours, while as the deadline in rural areas is 48 hours,” Ajaz Ahmad Dar, chief engineer, PDD (distribution) told The Kashmir Monitor.

Official figures reveal that 794 transformers were damaged from December 1 to 16. Of which 748 have been replaced. In the current financial year till November 30, 5569 transformers were damaged, of which 5484 have been replaced.

In order to ensure timely replacements of damaged transformers, workshops of all the divisions have been provided sufficient funds for upgrading their machinery and equipment.

“Staff posted at divisional workshops is working in double shifts for timely repairs of the damaged transformers,” he said.

Stocking of poles and conductors have been completed at all district headquarters and vulnerable spots to ensure timely restoration 33/11 KV lines in case of any failures due to heavy snowfall.

Divisional control rooms have been established to monitor timely restoration of the system in case of any outages due to inclement weather. “Recently customer care has been upgraded to e-customer care at Bemina. It is working 24x 7. Consumers can register their grievances at any time for redressal,” Dar said.

Dar said the PDD is currently providing 1500 megawatts to the consumers in the valley. Last year, PDD was supplying 1225 Megawatt during this season. The demand for power is 2100 megawatts in the Kashmir division.

“This is because we have 60 percent of non-metered areas. Had there been 100 percent metering, the demand would have been 400 megawatts less. Once a house is metered, the consumer uses electricity judiciously. In flat rate areas, consumers use electricity as per their choice despite the requests to use power judiciously especially during morning and evening hours so that there is the least disturbance in the system and curtailment schedule can be successfully implemented,” said Dar.