Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that Pakistan has been “spreading lies for the past 75 years and its biggest lie was that in 1947 the Kabayilis and not the Pakistani army had reached Baramulla district to “unleash terror and capture Kashmir.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not just in the Kargil war of 1999 but for the past 75 years, Pakistan has been spreading lies. There is a perception that Kabayilis tried to invade Kashmir in 1947 but the fact is that they were the Pakistani army men in the guise of Kabayilis,” the LG said as per news agency Kashmir News Observer while addressing a function at Old Airport, Rangreth on Srinagar outskirts.

Today attended the commemoration of the 75th year of Air Induction of Indian Army to evict Pakistan forces and save Kashmir. The event was organized by Chinar Corps @ChinarcorpsIA. pic.twitter.com/D2itQRTUOz — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 27, 2021

He said that security forces especially the Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistani invaders on October 26, 1947. (KNO)