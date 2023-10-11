In a resounding demonstration of its commitment to the Government of India’s vision of A Viksit Bharat@2047, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu orchestrated a Development Dialogue. The event witnessed the participation of Shri Satish Kumar, an Electrical Engineer and distinguished social worker, and Professor Shreedhar Mishra, Director of the Central Sanskrit University at the Shri Ranbir Campus in Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

Shri Satish Kumar, known for his contributions to both the field of electrical engineering and social welfare, took centre stage to deliver an address that resonated with the audience. He elucidated several pivotal points, casting light on India’s aspiration to ascend to the ranks of developed nations. Drawing a compelling parallel with the United States’ formidable $25 trillion economy, Shri Satish Kumar unveiled India’s untapped potential to transform into a $40 trillion economy, harnessing the prowess of its vast population as a robust workforce.

The demographic advantage India boasts was another focal point of Shri Satish Kumar’s presentation. He underscored the significance of India’s youthful populace, which significantly contributes to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The imperativeness of investing in science and technology, serving as a catalyst for India’s progress and development, was a key takeaway from his enlightening discourse.

The dialogue facilitated profound discussions and a meaningful exchange of ideas, all of which are intricately linked to India’s transformative journey towards a prosperous, inclusive, and visionary society. The essence of this transformation lies in the heart of a human-centric approach, which forms the cornerstone of India’s developmental trajectory.

Shri Satish Kumar, in a fitting conclusion to his address, echoed the timeless message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” translating to “The world is one family.” He highlighted the idea that the world stands as a unified marketplace and a global family, emphasising the paramount importance of global cooperation and harmony on India’s path to progress and its role on the world stage.

Amongst the audience, the event witnessed the presence of Prof Manoj Agarwal and Dr Arun Kumar Verma to grace the occasion and aligned it with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and while emphasising the imperative role of academic institutions in shaping the nation’s destiny. It served as a testament to IIT Jammu’s dedication to nurturing bright minds and contributing to India’s journey towards global eminence.