IGP Kashmir reviews preparedness for upcoming festivals

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V K Birdi, stressed upon all the Range DIsG and District SsP to assess & enhance preparedness for upcoming auspicious occasions and festivals for different communities.

On the sidelines of a high-level meeting, IGP highlighted the significance of collective efforts in ensuring the safety and security of the populace during these festivities.

The auspicious occasions slated for the coming days include Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-l-Qadr, Navratra, Arfa day, Eid-ul-Fitr, Baisakhi & Ramanavami, each holding profound cultural and religious importance in the region. During a briefing session, IGP Kashmir stressed to the participating officers the overall preparation for the peaceful conduct of upcoming events.

V K Birdi stressed strengthening surveillance efforts to monitor and thwart activities of elements detrimental to the peace and stability of the region. He directed officers to implement robust security measures to counter any potential terror threats and ensure the safety of citizens participating in the festivities.

IGP Kashmir reiterated intensifying market inspections in coordination with concerned magistrates, particularly in anticipation of Eid-ul-Fitr, to prevent malpractices and ensure all essential commodities are sold at government-approved rates with standard quality and sufficient availability. IGP Kashmir directed senior officers to facilitate the general public and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.

Besides market checking, formulate comprehensive traffic management as well as crowd management plans, with special emphasis on Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-l-Qadr & Arfa day to facilitate smooth flow and minimize congestion on roads, IGP said. Moreover, the officers were also directed to identify temporary suitable parking spots to accommodate the influx of vehicles and ensure orderly parking arrangements. The meeting also focused on establishing dialogue and coordination with respective Auqaf committees to facilitate the peaceful conduct of Shab-l-Qadr night congregations and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

IGP Kashmir underscored the importance of proactive measures and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to ensure overall peace and harmony during these auspicious occasions. He reiterated the commitment to maintain law and order and provide a safe and secure environment for general citizens to celebrate the upcoming auspicious occasions without any fear and disruptions.