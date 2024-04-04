Pink Polling Stations: Women employees to make their presence felt in LS polls

SRINAGAR, APRIL 3: In connection with the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections-2024, a specialized training program was today organized by the District Election Office, Srinagar at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex here to impart necessary election-related training to female employees to ensure effective management of Pink Polling Stations in Srinagar District.

The program was presided over by the District Election Officer (DEO), Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat to familiarize female employees to be deputed for election duty at pink polling stations with the necessary skills and knowledge of the electoral process.

Speaking on the occasion, the DEO said that the training program is focused on preparing female employees for their roles in facilitating Pink Polling Stations during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar District.

The DEO underlined various aspects of the Pink Polling Stations and the roles and responsibilities of female employees at pink polling stations and emphasized on meticulous training of female employees for effective management of pink polling stations.

He added that the training session on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was organized to ensure that female employees are proficient in operating the necessary equipment at designated Pink Polling Stations.

During the program, District Level Master Trainer highlighted various electoral procedures including voter registration, polling processes, and vote counting.

Deputy District Election Officer, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz, Nodal Officer Pink Polling Stations, Mantasha Binte Rashid, Female Nodal Officers of all 8 Assembly Segments of Srinagar District, Coordinator Manpower and Trainings and other officials of District Election Authority were present in the program.