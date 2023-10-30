SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that the police have to remain vigilant to thwart the continuous threats from across the border.

Referring to the attack on a police official in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday DGP said, “One of our officers was playing with other officials in a cricket field yesterday and he was attacked. He is being treated and he is recovering,” DGP Singh told reporters at Zewan after launching 160 state-of-the-art vehicles for 43 police stations under Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP).

“We have to remain cautious as threats remain. I am not leaving the force. A policeman is always a policeman. I have been with the force for 30 years and I will continue to remain with the force.” DGP Singh who is retiring on October 31 said.

He said that, 160 modern vehicles have been launched and will be deployed in the 43 police stations under OP CAP with a motive of “Zero terror in the area falling under police station.”

On recent infiltration bids, the DGP said that the border grid is strong but the neighbouring country continues to push in militants. “Recently, five terrorists were killed in Machil Sector while one terrorist was killed in today’s encounter in Kupwara district where operation is on,” he said.

To a query about ceasefire violation in Arnia sector in Jammu, he said things are being verified as to what led to the firing incident.

“Ceasefire has brought a lot of respite for the border residents and I am hopeful it continues to stay. Police and security agencies will keep a close watch on the developments and take measures to deal with any additional challenges,” he said.

(With inputs from KNO)