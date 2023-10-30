Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead on the path of peace, progress, and development. The Union Territory has recently gained recognition for its outstanding accomplishments across various sectors.

The region’s consistent performance on the national stage has solidified its position as a leader in numerous areas.

PMGSY Success: Leading Rural Connectivity Efforts

For two consecutive years (2020-21 & 2021-22), J&K has secured the prestigious 3rd position at the national level in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). This achievement underscores the state’s dedication to enhancing rural connectivity, positively impacting lives in remote areas.

Agriculture Income Soars: J&K among top five

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, Jammu and Kashmir stands tall as the 5th highest state in terms of monthly income for agricultural households. This accomplishment places J&K in the league of agrarian powerhouses, showcasing its thriving agricultural sector.

NeSda Triumph: J&K leads in e-governance

In the realm of e-Governance, J&K takes the crown. The region has secured the top spot amongst the Union Territories in the NeSda (North Eastern States Data Applications) rankings, a testament to its efficient use of technology in governance.

E-office revolution: Setting a benchmark in digital administration

J&K is spearheading the digital revolution with its robust e-office uptake. At present, the region stands as the foremost Union Territory with nearly 400 offices utilizing e-office solutions, achieving an impressive disposal rate of 97%.

Reducing compliance burden: J&K ranks 5th in business category

Jammu and Kashmir’s efforts in reducing the compliance burden in the business category have not gone unnoticed. The region has secured the 5th position, having successfully streamlined 3188 compliance procedures.

Amrit Sarovar Initiative: A testament to devotion and efficiency

J&K emerges as a frontrunner in the nationwide initiative to construct 75 mandatory Amrit Sarovars in each district. Not only has the region completed an impressive 2341 Sarovars, but it also stands as the 3rd highest achiever in percentage terms.

Nasha Mukt Abhiyan: J&K leads in substance abuse eradication

J&K takes a formidable stance against substance abuse, securing the 2nd position in the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, showcasing the state’s dedication to creating a healthier, addiction-free society.

Dachigam Forest Management: An exemplary model

Dachigam Forest in Jammu and Kashmir has been recognized as the best-managed forest in the country by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). This acknowledgment affirms the region’s commitment to preserving its rich natural heritage.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: J&K’s remarkable cultural contribution

In the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, J&K shines bright, having uploaded an impressive 41528 events to date, reflecting its vibrant cultural tapestry.

SVAMITVA Scheme: Pioneer in property rights

J&K has made history as the first Union Territory to commence Property Card distribution and achieve saturation in the Srinagar district under the SVAMITVA scheme, a remarkable step towards securing property rights.

Renewable Energy Leadership: A sustainable future beckons

In the pursuit of renewable energy, J&K leads the pack among Union Territories, earning the coveted 1st position during the year 2021-22 as recognized by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States (AREAS).

Ease of Living: J&K among top performers

J&K has demonstrated exceptional progress in enhancing the quality of life for its citizens, securing the 5th rank in the Citizen Category for ease of living.

SDG Progress: J&K at forefront of sustainable development

Jammu and Kashmir has secured the 4th rank in incremental progress of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) score, propelling it into the Front Runner category as per the SDG Index by NITI Aayog.

Educational Renaissance: From 17th to 8th in National Achievement Survey

In the realm of education, J&K has made a remarkable leap, catapulting from the 17th rank in 2017 to the 8th rank in the 2021-22 National Achievement Survey. This includes an impressive 6th rank in the Primary class, 3rd rank in the Middle class, and 12th rank in the Secondary Class.

Transparent governance: Setting the standard

J&K stands tall among the best-performing states/UTs, reaffirming its commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

In summary, Jammu and Kashmir’s extraordinary achievements are a testament to its unwavering commitment to progress, development, and the well-being of its citizens. From infrastructure to education, the region is setting a benchmark for excellence on the national stage.