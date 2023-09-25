Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to preside over the Core Group meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, as reported.

Invitations have been extended to various prominent figures, including Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr. Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore Sharma, the two BJP MPs from the Union Territory, UT Chief Ravinder Raina, General Secretary (Organizations) Ashok Koul, former Deputy Chief Ministers Kavinder Gupta and Dr. Nirmal Singh, along with Devender Singh Rana, Sunil Sethi, Sat Sharma, Devender Manyal, Sunil Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Shakti Parihar, and others. The meeting may also see the presence of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Additionally, BJP General Secretary and Incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chug, and Co-Incharge Ashish Sood are expected to attend.

The meeting is anticipated to address a range of topics, including the review of elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Panchayats, and Lok Sabha. UT BJP leaders will also raise concerns related to the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the report.

Furthermore, discussions will include recent issues faced by the Jammu region, which led to protests and a call for bandh (strike) days. These issues include matters concerning the installation of Smart Meters and the Sarore Toll Plaza, among others.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, currently in New Delhi, is expected to have a separate meeting with Amit Shah to discuss specific issues and provide updates on the security situation in the Union Territory.