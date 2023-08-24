SRINAGAR: One person was arrested in connection with a hit and run case that took place in the city.

The police said the case was cracked with the help of CCTVs.

“One Ikhlas Sofi of HMT Srinagar arrested in Hit & Run Case. On 21.08.23 one Santosh Ram of Bihar was hit & instantly killed by a vehicle on Highway. FIR no. 131/2023 u/s 279, 304A was lodged in Parimpora PS. Within 2 days, with help of CCTVs case cracked. vehicle also seized. (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.