Srinagar: Himachal Pradesh is bracing up to grow disease-resistant Kashmir willow.

Lahual area in Himachal Pradesh is famous for growing an indigenous variety of willow, which is being used by the locals as fodder for their animals.

A mysterious disease has hit the local willow which has set alarm bells ringing among the local administration.

Now, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grow disease-resistant Kashmiri willow. The government has already announced to develop nurseries.

Last week, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the monoculture of local willow species was leading to the decay of this tree in the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district.

To resolve the problem, Sukhu said local willow specie is being replaced with fungal disease-resistant Kashmiri willow.

As per the officials from the forest department, the Himachal Pradesh government will now import the saplings from the valley to grow Kashmiri willow on a massive scale in the state.

“While so far no official communication has happened yet, they might seek help from the forest department of Jammu and Kashmir. We are ready to provide them assistance in growing this disease-resistant specie,” they said.

The forest department of Himachal Pradesh has already announced to provide willow saplings to farmers free of cost.

The willow or vir grows in almost every village of Kashmir. It is especially used for manufacturing cricket bats.

The population of willow has also been dwindling in the valley. Cricket bat manufacturers have been demanding the government revive its cultivation in the valley.