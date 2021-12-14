Srinagar: Meteorological Department (MeT) on Tuesday said that there’s possibility of light snowfall at isolated places on higher reaches of Kashmir tonight. “Chances of Snowfall in plains is very less.”

“Currently, weather is partly to generally cloudy at many places of J&K. Except in the afternoon, there’s NO report of any snowfall/rainfall in whole J&K,” they said.

MeT further said that weather will remain dry till Dec 23rd. "However, there's possibility of light snowfall at isolated places on higher reaches of Kashmir tonight. Chances of Snowfall in plains is very less," MeT said.