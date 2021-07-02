Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Hexacopter tries to cross border in Jammu’s Arnia, returns after BSF firing

Jammu Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday morning fired at an aerial surveillance object (Hexacopter) after it was intercepted on International Border in Jammu’s Arnia sector.

Officials said that at a forward post in Arnia sector, BSF troops fired at an aerial object after it came close to the post.

 

In an official statement, a BSF spokesman said that alert BSF troops fired at small hexacopter that came from across today morning at about 4:25 am.

“It was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector. Due to firing, it returned back immediately,” BSF said.

BSF further stated that aerial object was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area.


