Srinagar: It was around 10:25 pm when the doctors at the maternity section in Sub District Hospital (SDH), Bhijbhera were operating upon a patient when suddenly the surgical headlights started blinking, wires fluttered and instruments around clinked. The lights went off for a moment. In the dark, while the firm ground trembled, the doctors didn’t abandon their post and stood firm guided by the light of ethics and faith in human life and duty.

Dr. Shabeena Shah, who was the operating surgeon on duty, recalled that she along with an anesthetist, assistant anesthetist, and two nurses were performing the LSCS (Lower Segment Caesarean Section) on Tuesday night when the tremors shook the valley.

In the middle of an emergency LSCS when a 6.6M earthquake hit nearby. Doctors & staff at #Bijbehara's hospital didn't skip a beat. They remained calm, showed incredible professionalism & ensured safety of both mother & baby despite the chaos. These are the real heroes! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/j8gmooWHg7 — Rahul PAWA | राहुल पावा (@imrahulpawa) March 22, 2023

“We had performed two surgeries and she was our third patient for the day. She was a high-risk patient with a deranged liver function. Before the surgery, we had told her she can also conduct the surgery at the main tertiary care due to her high-risk factors. But she had shown complete confidence in us and we couldn’t deny her,” Shah told The Kashmir Monitor.

Shah said when the earthquake took place; they were closing off the abdomen. “For a moment, everybody felt a déjà vu and connected it to the situation in Turkey. But we decided to remain steadfast and not let the patient feel our anxieties. We told her we will stick with her no matter what happens. Thankfully, both the baby and mother are fine,” she said.

The incident got captured in a video and soon was applauded by health officials and netizens across social media in Kashmir.

“Secretary H&ME Department Bhupinder Kumar IAS extends his deep appreciation and best wishes to the Medical staff of SDH Bijbehara for this act of courage and bravery,” wrote Health & Medical Education Department J&K on their Twitter handle.

“Amazing display of professionalism and dedication by the doctors at SDH Bijbehara, Anantnag, who successfully delivered a baby through LSCS during an earthquake. Kudos to the medical staff for keeping their nerves and ensuring safe delivery. #JandK #Earthquake #MedicalHeroes,” wrote a Twitter user, Tasaduq Hussain.

The doctors will also be felicitated by the Director of Health Services Kashmir at SDH Bijbehara.