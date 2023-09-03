Heath Streak, a former captain of Zimbabwe, passed suddenly early on Sunday at his Matabeleland property. He was 49

John Rennie, a former Zimbabwe international and the spokesperson for the family, confirmed the development to Sportstar. “He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his farm at Matabeleland. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He died peacefully after a long fight with cancer…” Rennie said.

One of the biggest names of Zimbabwe cricket, Streak was handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council in 2021 for breaching the anti-corruption code in 2018.

One of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, Streak ended with 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs and after moving on from international cricket, he coached several international sides – including Zimbabwe, Bangladesh – and quite a few Indian Premier League outfits like Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rajkot franchise.