

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called upon the officers to provide the necessary support to investors and resolve land issues in time bound manner.

“Concerned officials must provide the necessary support, handholding of investors and help the investors getting all clearances in a time bound manner,” Lt Governor said.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to discuss strategies to attract more investments into J&K.

He said the prime objective of the Jammu Kashmir Administration is to ensure a proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business.

During the meeting, LG directed for setting up the help desk of the Industries & Commerce Department at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office in Jammu and in 4 Deputy Commissioner’s offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur.

The meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishy, DC Udhampur; Rakesh Minhas, DC Kathua; Abhishek Sharma, DC Samba; Anoo Malhotra, Director General, Industries & Commerce, Jammu; Smita Sethi, Secretary in the Industries & Commerce Department; Shiv Kumar Gupta, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA).