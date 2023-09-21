Srinagar, Sep 21 : Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday ordered appointment of an inquiry officer to enquire into the unauthorised entry and intrusion into labour room of Lal Ded hospital Srinagar by a fake doctor.

As per an order, administrator Associated HospitalsGMC Srinagar, Hashmat Ali Yatoo has been appointed as inquiry officer and has been directed to submit the report within 3 days .

“Sanction is hereby, accorded to the appointment of Sh. Hashmat All Yatoo (IAS), Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Government Medical College, Srinagar as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the matter regarding unauthorized entry and intrusion into Labour Room of Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar by a fake doctor.” Reads the order.

On Wednesday a man who was impersonating as cardiologist at Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar was arrested.

The incident had given rise to concerns regarding the security protocols of the hospital and the safety of the patients.

Officials of the hospital on Wednesday told that they have tightened the security and started an investigation to find out how this impersonator managed to gain entry into the premises—(KNO)