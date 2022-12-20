SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 20: The successful conclusion of My Town My Pride-(MTMP) and ‘Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme has proved as a catalyst in the development of entire Jammu and Kashmir and has also amplified the saturation of different beneficiary oriented schemes across J&K.

During the B2V4 programme, as per official data, around 54 deliverables of 21 departments were saturated across the length and breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the official data, the programme has also been successful in providing self employment opportunities to 21329 individuals. 277 cooperative societies were also registered in various fields like poultry, housing, transport, health etc. In the agriculture sector, 14567 Soil Health Cards as well as 5914 Kissan Credit Cards were also issued.

Labourers and migrant workers also benefited during B2V4 as 24179 beneficiaries were enrolled and 4063 e-Shram cards were generated. In the health sector, 95959 PMJAY-SEHAT Golden Cards were issued thereby giving health insurance coverage to 49526 families.

Similarly Revenue Department has been successful in issuing 6.6 lakh Land Passbooks and during B2V4, 8.46 lakh persons were introduced to Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani portal enabling them to access revenue records from the comfort of their homes.

The data of Back to Village also says that a lot has been achieved by the Social Welfare Department, by digitising 5159 Disability Cards (UDID) and seeding 30231 Anganwadi beneficiaries. Moreover 211 Divyang Camps were also organised by the department.

In addition more than 1.55 lakh e-challans were issued by the Mining Department with unique QR code integrated with an online payment system for sale and purchase of minerals through zero-manual interface.

A lot has been achieved in the last three years with speedy implementation of the projects and government continues to invest in schemes to make rural J&K self-reliant and to increase incomes by creating more self-employment opportunities at the local level.

Similarly with ‘My Town My Pride’ public outreach programme, government is putting people at heart of urban transformation & unlocking cities’ full potential to drive growth, empower local governance and to ensure seamless delivery of services at the doorsteps.

The recently concluded MTMP 2.0 was a resounding success where a record number of 7.16 lac people participated in the programme across the UT, from 28th November 2022 to 6th December 2022. Special awareness camps were arranged by various departments involved in delivering public services like issuance of domicile certificates, widow/ old-age/ disability pensions, Aadhaar, water and power connections, issuance of birth and death certificates, land revenue extracts, sewage and cleanliness services, etc at the venue of the programme itself and through a weeklong “Shahri Jan Abhiyan”.

The ‘My Town My Pride’ public outreach programme lays special focus on Self-employment generation and skill development to empower youth. During MTMP Abhiyan, 25 youth from each ward were identified for self-employment assistance and skill training.

During MTMP 2.0, as per official data, around 2,740 Street vendor licenses, 1144 Kisan Credit Cards, 6251 Soil Health Cards, 38973 Golden cards, 40482 e-challans, 3402 e-Shram Cards, 53923 Passbooks, 4680 Disability Cards have been issued by the concerned Departments.

In addition, 2843 awareness camps were held for saturation of various schemes like PMAY(U), DAY-NULM (Deen Dayal Antodaya Yozana), Self Employment Programme (SEP), PM SVANIDHI (Atam Nirbhar Bharat) AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBH-U), 1,33,524 Households covered under door-to-door awareness drive under ban on single-use plastic besides 1,362 beneficiaries were covered under Grah Pravesh (PMAY-Urban).

Sports activities were also carried out in 80 towns during Jan Abhiyan and 140763 sports persons were participated, 5002 individuals covered under self employment drive in the ULBs. 248 CSC camps organized in Corporation and ULBs, 2649 inheritance mutation done, 1743 Ladli Beti and 36556 Anganwadi beneficiaries seeded with Adhaar during Jan Abhiyan, 96 Divyang Camps held during Jan Abhiyan, 560 Senior Citizens clubs were got formed in various ULBs.

As part of this programme, more than 170 senior officers of the Government reached out to Urban Local Bodies in J&K, where they interacted and obtained feedback from the grassroots, so as to tailor the government efforts in improving delivery of services specific to that area.