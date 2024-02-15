English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Wednesday, February 14th 2024
Today's Paper

Former PDP Leader and Three-Time Sarpanch Joins BJP

by
1 min read
BJP nov7 9bdrm2

SRINAGAR: Arshid Mehmood Khan, a former PDP leader and three-time sarpanch from Dandesar village of Nowshera, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Ravinder Raina, the BJP’s JK president, along with other senior leaders, warmly welcomed Arshid Mehmood Khan.

Khan, who had previously contested the 2008 assembly elections from the Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district under the PDP banner, expressed his commitment to serving the community as a dedicated BJP worker. Raina, addressing a press conference following Khan’s joining, asserted the BJP’s preparedness for the upcoming elections in the Union Territory.

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading