Former PDP Leader and Three-Time Sarpanch Joins BJP

SRINAGAR: Arshid Mehmood Khan, a former PDP leader and three-time sarpanch from Dandesar village of Nowshera, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Ravinder Raina, the BJP’s JK president, along with other senior leaders, warmly welcomed Arshid Mehmood Khan.

Khan, who had previously contested the 2008 assembly elections from the Nowshera constituency of Rajouri district under the PDP banner, expressed his commitment to serving the community as a dedicated BJP worker. Raina, addressing a press conference following Khan’s joining, asserted the BJP’s preparedness for the upcoming elections in the Union Territory.