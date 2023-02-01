Srinagar: Cat bite cases are showing a rising trend in Kashmir.

This follows the increase in pet culture in Kashmir in the last two years.

According to the official data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, a total of 1178 cat bites cases were registered in 2022 in the valley.

Figures revealed that Srinagar recorded the highest number of cases (1107). This was followed by Budgam (14), Baramulla (14), Kupwara (1), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (9), Pulwama (6), Kulgam (5), Anantnag (8) and other areas ( 11).

HOD Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr. Muhammad Salim Khan, said there is a sharp rise in exposure to cats because there is an increasing trend to own pet cats, especially in Srinagar.

“Not only scratches and bites from pet cats but there’s an increasing incidence of allergy among people who have taken cats as pets due to allergies to cat fur,” he explained.

Khan stressed that all pets should be taken to qualified veterinarians who shall examine the pets and advise accordingly.

“Pets should be vaccinated especially against Rabies which is 100 percent preventable and zero percent curable. If prophylactic anti-rabies vaccination is done and in cases of bite history post-bite vaccination schedule is strictly followed, the occurrence of the disease can be stopped by 100 percent in animals. Otherwise, the disease once acquired is not curable and there can be chances of spread to humans as well,” Khan pointed out.

He added, most importantly, the pet owners shall ensure there’s no interaction between their pets with stray and wild animals which makes them vulnerable and exposed to diseases harbored by stray and wild animals.

In Kashmir, traditionally pets were restricted to poultry or domestic animals, but things are now changing. Moreover, the change accelerated during the pandemic-induced lockdown. To de-stress themselves, a lot of people turned to pets during that phase.

The most preferred pets in Kashmir include German Shepherd dogs, Labrador, Belgium shepherds, huskies, Persian cats, Himalayan cats, British short hair, Siamese, and Maine Coon cats.