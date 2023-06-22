Srinagar: Come Eid, home bakers are pushing their boundaries of creativity to create bakery delights that are both flavourful and visually pleasing.

ADVERTISEMENT

From melt-in-the-mouth chocolate truffle cakes to delectable treats like croissants, cinnamon rolls, and donuts, there is no limit to variety.

Forget branded bakeries, try homemade cookies, cakes this Eid 6

The growing demand for personalized cakes and a wide range of delectables has encouraged many home bakers to turn their passion into a successful business.

Zubana Najam, a home-baker is quickly gaining recognition in the world of cakes. Hailing from Srinagar’s Chanapora area, she started baking as a hobby.

Forget branded bakeries, try homemade cookies, cakes this Eid 7

“I share an unconditional love for all types of desserts and sweet foods. This desire propelled me to experiment with different flavors and ingredients,” she said while talking to The Kashmir Monitor about her inspiration to start the online bakery business.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, she attended a seven-day baking course in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, which further fuelled her desire to establish an online bakery named “Make it Sweet by Zubana”.

Forget branded bakeries, try homemade cookies, cakes this Eid 8

With her passion and hard work, she is grateful for the opportunity to share her love of baking with others. Her small online bakery has gathered more than 3000 followers on Instagram.

Zubana’s “Treat Boxes” stand out as the bestseller on her menu. These boxes are customized according to the customer’s budget and include cake jars of various flavors such as blueberry, butterscotch, and red velvet, as well as artistically decorated chocolate bars.

Forget branded bakeries, try homemade cookies, cakes this Eid 9

Among her customers, her fresh fruit cake bursting with sweet, juicy seasonal fruit and fluffy whipped cream has become a particular favorite. “Similarly, the freshly baked layered Chocolate Truffle Cake which is covered in rich ganache is highly sought after by my clientele,” she said, who is currently pursuing a Master’s in English Literature from the University of Kashmir.

Zubana mainly operates from her home kitchen. She takes orders online through phone calls, WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.

“I receive 3-4 orders per day on average but I take only 1-2 of them since I have University to attend as well,” she said.

When discussing her Eid Menu, Zubana emphasized her focus on catering to an audience that prioritizes quality and taste above all else. “I have carefully curated the menu to ensure that individuals of all age groups can relish their preferred treats and thoroughly enjoy them. Additionally, I have introduced diabetic-friendly cakes and cookies for those who have a sweet tooth but cannot indulge in conventional sweets,” she shared.

Her Eid menu includes tea cakes, fudges, cookies, chocolates, and cream cakes, all priced differently starting from 130 rupees.

Another home baker Rafia Manzoor is taking traditional cakes to new heights with her vibrant array of cupcakes – a delightful explosion of colors and creativity.

Coming from the Chattabal area of Srinagar, she is the creative force behind the online bakery known as “Sweet Craving Bakery.”

Rafia holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir. Her journey began during the relentless lockdown days of the Covid pandemic when she acquired baking skills through YouTube tutorials. She then established her own online bakery, single-handedly managing everything from taking orders to preparation and social media updates.

Rafia’s bento cakes, with their quirky yet minimalist designs and rich flavors, are a true celebration of creativity and joy, adored by her customers. Among the popular Eid desserts at “Sweet Craving Bakery” are the extra fluffy homemade cinnamon rolls topped with tangy cream cheese icing, the softest Nutella swirl buns filled with a luscious Nutella filling, and the irresistibly fudgy brownies with a perfectly crackly top.

Aside from these specialties, her unique Eid menu boasts a variety of treats, including muffins, cake jars, and croissants, all offered at discounted rates.

Despite the long hours spent in the kitchen on the eve of Eid, Rafia finds the entire process incredibly rewarding. “It’s a bit exhausting, but it’s fun at the same time,” she exclaimed

Through their exploration of new flavors, combinations, and intricate designs, these home bakers are not only revolutionizing the appearance of Eid bakeries but also making Eid celebrations all the more special and memorable.