SRINAGAR: The Food Safety Department announced on Wednesday that it has recently conducted surprise raids in Srinagar, resulting in the closure of two sweets and bakery production facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department reported, “1.5 quintals of sweets were confiscated during these operations. Acting on specific intelligence, the Food Safety division of the Drugs & Food Control Organization in Kashmir, along with the Intelligent Cum Legal Cell and Food Safety Wing Srinagar, conducted surprise checks in Bemina, Qamarwari, and Dalgate regions.”

They discovered two sweets and bakery manufacturing units were in violation of the FSSA 2006, producing items in unsanitary conditions, prompting the closure of both establishments. Samples of the confiscated sweets were sent to the Food testing laboratory for quality and safety evaluation.

The department emphasised that these raids were carried out to ensure consumers’ access to safe and high-quality sweets and food products.

A stern warning has been issued to all food business operators, especially those involved in sweet, bakery, and dairy product production, emphasising the importance of adhering to the guidelines and provisions of the Food Safety & Standards Act. [KNT]