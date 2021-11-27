JAMMU: In connection with the ongoing celebrations of Flag Day, J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides delegation today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor asked the J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides to host a set of activities for a resurgent, Aatmanirbhar Bharat as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He further impressed upon the Scouts and Guides to spread mass awareness regarding drug de-addiction by organizing programmes across the UT and helping the government to fight drug menace.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chief Patron of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, lauded the cadets, officials and everyone associated with the Scouts and Guides movement for their selfless service to the society, inculcating moral values amongst the youth and carrying forward the legacy of the movement for nation building.





The Lt Governor assured full support of the UT Administration to Bharat Scouts and Guides movement.

Commissioner Scouts & Guides, Wg Cdr MM Joshi, expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for addressing the long pending issues of the organization including doubling the annual Grant-in-Aid to the J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, which is now 20 lakhs, besides initiating the process of identification and allotment of the land for establishing Training Centres of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides in the UT.

He also briefed the Lt Governor about the achievements and the various activities being undertaken by the organization.

On the occasion, the Badge of Bharat Scouts & Guides was pinned to the Lt Governor.

Flag Day, also observed as Foundation Day of Bharat Scouts and Guides, is celebrated across the country on November 7 to strengthen the movement. The day also signifies the merger of Scouts and Guides associations after Independence.

Ms. Matri Jain, State Commissioner (G); Ms. Usha Chunni, State Organizing Commissioner (G), besides other officials and Cadets of Bharat Scouts & Guides were present on the occasion.