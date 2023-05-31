Srinagar, May 31: Gul Mustafa Dev, the first Indian Olympian in Winter Games from J&K is retiring today after rendering 29 dedicated years of his service in the Department of Youth Services & Sports J&K.

A grand retirement party was organized in his honor at the Youth Hostel here. Director of the Department Subash C Chibber presided over the function. Waseem Raja Joint Director Kashmir and former JD of the Department Bashir Ahmed also attended the function besides other senior officers and officials of the Directorate, JD Office, District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar and Gulmarg Hutments.

Calling Gul pride of the YSS Department, Director YSS has expressed his gratitude to the retiring athlete for training thousands of J&K’s young boys and girls in the world-famous sport. In his speech, JD YSS lavished praise on the dedicated athlete for inspiring the youngsters. “Hope Dev would continue his mentorship in the future as well as the Department would like to proudly utilize his services as a guide in conducting winter sports activities” Raja added. Emotional Dev expressed his gratitude towards every employee of the Department for rendering a helping hand to him while he was discharging his professional duties in the Department.

Pertinently Gul Dev represented India in 1st Winter Asian Games in Japan in 1986 besides representing the Country in XV Winter Olympic Games in Canada in 1988. The athlete was Selected as National Coach for the 14th Junior Asian Games held in China in 2005, and team leader for Team India for the International Skiing Event in Italy in 2009. He has been conferred with many prestigious awards which include, Sher-i-Kashmir Gold Medal in 1988 and State Award in 2011.