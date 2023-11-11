A hotel in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, located in the southern region of Kashmir, faced damage in a fire mishap this Saturday.

According to a statement from an official, KS reported that a significant fire erupted in a hotel situated in the Nagbal area of Pahalgam. The unfortunate incident resulted in damage to the hotel’s first floor, including a two-room kitchen.

The report highlighted that the fire was brought under control through strenuous efforts by the fire service department, police, and local residents. The 14-room hotel is owned by Shakeel Ahmad Lone, the son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone from Pahalgam.

Simultaneously, a police officer stated that the cause of the fire is not immediately known, and an investigation is underway to determine the reason behind this mishap.