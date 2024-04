Srinagar: At least three residential houses were damaged in a fire incident that broke out in the Rambagh area of Srinagar on Tuesday late evening, officials said.

An official said three residential houses were damaged in a fire incident that broke out in Srinagar’s Rambagh.

He added that, as the fire call was received, the officials from F&ES rushed to the spot and doused off the flames, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.