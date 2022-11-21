Kochi: Football fans in Mundakkamugal in the Kochi district of Kerala, have bought a house for Rs 23 lakh to watch Qatar World Cup together.

As many as 17 football fans contributed to buying the property. They have painted the house with colors of Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal, along with portraits of Argentinian football star Lionel Messi and Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from this, they have placed cutouts of several other players and teams at the property.

“We planned to do something special for FIFA World Cup 2022. The 17 of us purchased this house, already on sale, for Rs 23 lakhs and decorated it with flags of the FIFA teams. We’ve also planned to gather here and watch the match on a big-screen TV,” one of the buyers Shefeer PA told a news agency

“We 17 people, were gathering here every evening. In meantime, the owner of the house planned to sell this property. So we thought, why not buy this house? We can now sit together and can see the world cup together”, he said.

He said they are planning to buy a big tv. We will make arrangements for visitors of all generations to come here and enjoy the game together

Another buyer Haris PK, said they have been watching football World Cups together for years. “But, we didn’t have a definite place. As the World Cup approached, we decided to have a common place to watch the matches. We came to know there is a house and land for sale here. It cost Rs 23 lakhs. 17 people shared this money equally. Now we are happy. People of all ages are part of it,” he said.