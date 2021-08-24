Female teacher found dead near home in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar: Body of a 36-year-old female teacher was found around 100 meters away from her residence in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

They said “injury marks” were visible on the body of the teacher identified as Shanaz Akhter wife of Mohammad Irfan of Keri Gursai.

News agency GNS quoted SHO Gurasi Niaz Ahmad saying that postmortem was being conducted at Government Sub district hospital Mendhar.

He said that “there are visible injury marks” on the body of the teacher, who was posted at government middle school Keri Gulthan in Balakote Mendhar area of the district.

“Proceedings under 174 CrpC have been initiated into the incident,” he said. (GNS inputs)