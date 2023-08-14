Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Baramulla have arrested a gang of five drug smugglers including a female drug smuggler and recovered contraband substance & cash from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Kunzer Baramulla, intercepted a vehicle (Maruti EECO) bearing registration number JK15A-7113 with five persons on board who on noticing the checkpoint tried to evade but the alert party apprehended them tactfully. They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Bhat son of Nazir Ahmad, Umer Mohiuddin Ahanger, both residents of Goom Ahmadpora, Hayat Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan resident of Kawoosa, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Majeed & Nargis wife of Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Umerabad Srinagar. During search, 530 grams of Charas alongwith cash amount of ₹21,000 (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) were recovered from their possession.

They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kunzer and investigations has been initiated.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the gang was actively involved in selling & supplying contraband including Charas among the youth of Kunzer Baramulla, Magam Budgam & Shalteng Srinagar, surfaced during the investigation.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” a police statement said.