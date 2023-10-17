SRINAGAR: Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Jammu charge-sheeted father-son duo for allegedly preparing a false school-leaving certificate (SLC)) to get a government job in the Power Development Department (PDD) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, a Crime Branch spokesperson said that a written complaint was lodged by Sarfarz Ahmed of R.S Pura Jammu alleging that the school leaving certificate issued in favour of accused Mukhtyar Ahmed S/o Bashir Ahmed in the year 1979, was not genuine.

The complainant said, “After obtaining information from the Chief Education Officer Jammu under the Right to Information Act- 2005, the admission No.1311 existed in the name of one Nazia Bano D/o Naseer Ahmed as such the school leaving certificate produced by Mukhtyar Ahmed in the Power Development department is fake.”

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated and the allegations were established and subsequently, the instant case was registered for in-depth investigation. “Relevant record was obtained/seized from concerned School and Power Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir. Statement of witnesses recorded, Circumstantial and other Material evidence was gathered against the accused and it has been found that the accused Mukhtyar Ahmed in connivance with his father hatched a criminal conspiracy in forging /preparing a fake document to seek a Govt. Job.”

“Offences u/s 420//467/468/471/120-B/RPC have been proved/established against the accused and a charge- sheet has been produced in the Court of law for judicial determination,” reads the statement.

