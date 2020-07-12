Farooq, Omar pay tributes to 1931 martyrs

Srinagar: National Conference party president and MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, saying the day marked the inauguration of struggle of Jammu and Kashmir against oppression and discrimination.

“The day has an emblematic importance for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it marked the launch of wide spread people’s agitation for the restoration of their due human rights,” Farooq said while paying tributes to the martyrs of 13 July 1931.

“The brave men who laid their lives on the 13th of July 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. It was them who saw in darkness and despair a vision for the forthcoming generations, they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression. Every year we invocate, remember the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of 13 July 1931, the idea behind remembering them is not merely an act of reminiscing past, memorializing, there is more to it , on this day we galvanize our lives with their mission as was done by Sher-e-Kashmir all through his life,” he said.

Farooq said day of July 13 is the day of “assertion of Jammu & Kashmir’s identity, rights of its people.”

“The day marks the shift from stoicism to dynamism. It was a fight of the tyrannized against a tyrant, of the oppressed against oppressors. It was on that day that a martyr who was breathing his last had told Sher-e-Kashmir that he had done his duty and that it was his duty now to proceed ahead,” he said.

Party’s vice president Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to the Martyrs said that day marks the “collective defiance of the oppressed against oppressors.”

“The day is the watershed moment in the people’s struggle for restoration of their universal human rights. It was their valour that inspired millions of other to rise against the then despotic and autocratic regime. We observe the day to reiterate our commitment to fight evil with kindness, violence with non-violence and peaceful struggle. I on this day pay my humble tributes to all the martyrs who laid their lives for securing a dignified life to future generations,” he said.

Among others Party’s General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr.Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs.