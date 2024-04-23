Exhibition of Special Literary Collections organised at SPS Library

SRINAGAR: An Exhibition of Special Literary Collections including Manuscripts, Rare Books and Miniature Paintings was organized at SPS Library Complex here today in connection with the World Book & Copy Right Day-2024 being observed today.

The main attractions of the exhibition, jointly organized by SPS Library Srinagar & the Oriental Research Library (ORL) Srinagar, were the historic manuscripts like Qarabai-Din, Sadh PandLuqman and Shahnama Firdous. Some of the rare books including Rajtarangni by Kalhanna,Tareekh-e-Rasheedi, Gazetteer of India and Kashur – a history of Kashmir were also displayed at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Librarian, ORL Srinagar, Ishrat Majeed said that the Oriental Research Library, Srinagar established in 1904, is a repository of around 6000 rare manuscripts in 17 languages encompassing varied fields. The library also has around 500 rare books and miniature paintings.

She said the Department has approached the National Mission on Manuscripts (NMM) to get their technical and professional guidance for effective conservation and preservation of these historic documents and impressed by the large collection of rare manuscripts in ORL, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, Smt Mugdha Sinha assured liberal support from the Govt of India for conservation of these manuscripts.

Ishrat said the manuscript collection of ORL is a treasure-trove of religious, philosophical, historical, literary and scientific writings rich in classical languages like Persian, Sanskrit and Arabic. These languages have left deep impression on Kashmiri language by conditioning its growth in terms of forms and scope, she said and added that Sanskrit, the language of court and culture in the beginning of 10th century in Kashmir contributed number of religious, aesthetic and poetic articulations and are preserved in ORL.

Ishrat said such exhibitions make our young generation aware about, the culture, traditions, heritage and history of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of people from different walks of life visited the exhibition.