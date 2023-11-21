SRINAGAR: Police in Bhaderwah area of District Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, took firm action against a traffic violation involving an e-Auto Rickshaw owner who allowed a minor boy to drive, resulting in injuries to two individuals in the town.

According to an official, the police registered a case against the vehicle owner, Mohd Ismail, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act. The owner was arrested, and the Rickshaw was seized in response to the incident.

Subsequently, the minor boy was presented in the Juvenile Court to face charges related to the incident.

A police officer told news agency KS that this occurrence is part of Doda Police’s ongoing special drive against traffic violators. Several FIRs have been filed against drivers, and a substantial number of vehicles have been seized and fined for various infractions, including overloading and surpassing seating capacity.

The officer emphasised that the police have issued a warning to vehicle owners and parents of minors. Regardless of the vehicle type, if found being driven by unauthorized drivers or minors, strict legal action will be taken against the owners and parents.

(With inputs from KS)