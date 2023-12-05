The International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. This year’s theme, “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities,” underscores the call for inclusive action and solidarity in pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals. The observance of the IDPD serves as a reminder that there is still much to be done to ensure inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. The government plays a pivotal role in shaping the socio-economic landscape for the persons with disabilities (PWDs). One of the primary areas that demand immediate attention is education. Every child, regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities, deserves access to quality education. In Jammu and Kashmir, the government should prioritise the establishment of special education programs that cater specifically to the needs of PWDs. This involves not only creating infrastructure that is accessible but also training educators to employ inclusive teaching methodologies. Additionally, the curriculum should be adapted to accommodate various learning styles, ensuring that PWDs can thrive academically. Beyond education, employment opportunities represent a critical avenue for promoting self-sufficiency among PWDs. The government should actively collaborate with the private sector to encourage the inclusion of PWDs in the workforce. This could be achieved through incentives for companies that hire PWDs. Furthermore, vocational training programs tailored to the abilities of PWDs should be implemented, enabling them to acquire skills that align with available job opportunities in the region. Healthcare is another crucial aspect that demands the government’s attention. Persons with disabilities often require specialised medical care, rehabilitation services, and assistive devices. In Jammu and Kashmir, the government should invest in healthcare infrastructure that is equipped to address the unique healthcare needs of PWDs. This includes accessible healthcare facilities, trained medical professionals, and subsidies for essential assistive devices. Transportation is a challenge faced by many PWDs, limiting their access to education, employment, and healthcare. In Jammu and Kashmir, the government should focus on creating an accessible and reliable transportation system. This involves designing public spaces and vehicles to accommodate individuals with diverse mobility needs. Social stigma and discrimination often act as formidable barriers for PWDs, hindering their integration into society. The government should spearhead awareness campaigns to foster a more inclusive and accepting community. These campaigns should not only target the general public but also aim to sensitize employers, educators, and healthcare providers about the capabilities and rights of PWDs. By changing societal perceptions, the government can create an environment where PWDs are viewed as valuable contributors to the community. Legal frameworks are pivotal in safeguarding the rights of PWDs, and the government of Jammu and Kashmir should prioritize the implementation and enforcement of inclusive policies. This includes legislation that mandates accessibility standards in public spaces, anti-discrimination laws, and measures to ensure the full participation of PWDs in electoral processes. By fortifying the legal framework, the government can create an environment where the rights of PWDs are protected and instances of discrimination are swiftly addressed.