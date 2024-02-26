Ensure cent percent AB-PMJAY, AB-PMJAY SEHAT saturation by Mar 15: DHSK to CMOs

Srinagar, Feb 26: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Monday directed Chief Medical Officers to ensure 100 percent saturation of AB-PMJAY & AB-PMJAY SEHAT schemes by March 15.

“J&K government is implementing AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme from 1st December 2018 & 20th December 2020, respectively. Additionally has launched Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the Union Territory aiming to provide financial protection and access to medical services for eligible beneficiaries. To achieve complete registration (100% Saturation) in all the districts of the Kashmir Division, the Chief Medical Officers have been repeatedly asked to organize registration camps for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries across the Kashmir Division. The district-wise progress is available as an attachment to this circular, however, despite repeated instructions, and concerns have arisen due to a lack of substantial effort from some districts to achieve 100% Saturation. The Government takes this issue seriously and emphasizes the importance of Ayushman Card creation,” reads a circular.

“Furthermore, the Government of India launched the “Ayushman Bhava” and “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” campaigns to ensure optimal delivery of state-run health schemes, including those in remote areas, and achieve saturation for all eligible beneficiaries. Unfortunately, some districts have not utilized these Campaigns effectively to saturate registrations under AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT,” the circular underscores.

“In the backdrop of the above, all the Chief Medical Officers are time & again impressed upon to ensure complete coverage for all eligible beneficiaries under AB PMJAY and AB PMJAY scheme by March 15th, 2024. Failure to achieve full saturation will result in strict action under relevant regulations and the same shall be reflected in the performance of Officers,” reads the circular further.