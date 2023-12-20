Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the Annual Day Celebration of Sainik School, Nagrota. During the event, Sinha commended the administration, students, and educators of the institution.

He remarked, “Sainik School Nagrota consistently upholds its motto of ‘Gyan, Veerta aur Anushasan’ – symbolizing Knowledge, Bravery, and Discipline. Its alumni are making significant contributions to the nation across various sectors.”

Sinha emphasized the role of education in nurturing future leaders, stating, “These students represent an ambitious India, striving to establish a knowledge-driven society and enhance India’s economic stature globally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraging educational institutions and the teaching community, the Lt Governor urged them to instill ideals of nation-building, shaping the youth into ambassadors of a progressive India. He stressed the need for an educational system that reinforces cultural values and empowers the nation toward prosperity.

Addressing the students, Sinha advised them to focus on life skills, discover their inner potential, and learn from experiences and collaborations. He emphasized the importance of discipline, strong character, and self-confidence in overcoming challenges and steering toward a promising future.

The Lt Governor reiterated the UT Administration’s commitment to supporting Sainik School and congratulated the Cadets who excelled in the prestigious NDA examination. During the event, he presented a 32-seater school bus worth Rs 21.38 lakh, sponsored by the UT Administration, to the school officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the students accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honor to the Lt Governor, who also presented academic awards to high-achieving cadets. He inaugurated the Arts and Science Exhibition, visited the School’s IT Computer Lab and Atal Tinkering Lab, and witnessed student performances centered on national integration and societal concerns.

The event was attended by Lt Gen Sanjeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps Nagrota; Maj Gen Shailendra Singh, Chief of Staff & Chairman Local Board of Administration; Capt (IN) AK Desai, Principal Sainik School Nagrota; officials from the Army and UT administration; as well as teachers, students, and parents.